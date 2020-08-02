UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major sporting events: Khabib Nurmagomedov

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Champion, commended the 12th edition of UAE Warriors held on 31st July in the jiu-jitsu arena at Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament involved ten matches, with nine featuring men and one involving women.

Nurmagomedov arrived in Abu Dhabi upon an invitation from the tournament’s organising committee and watched the competitions in the arena to cheer on his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov.

"The UAE is continuing to impress the world by organising UAE Warriors during the current circumstances that pose significant challenges, especially in light of the suspension of international sporting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

He also commended the efforts of the committee to invite and receive competitors while following all precautionary measures, as well as quarantining them in a hotel, providing training facilities and transportation buses, conducting regular medical tests and offering appropriate services to all organisers and referees over three weeks.