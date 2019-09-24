UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continuing To Intensify Humanitarian Operations In Yemen: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE continuing to intensify humanitarian operations in Yemen: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing to intensify its humanitarian and development operations in Yemen.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the initiatives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have reinforced the UAE's response to the humanitarian situation of Yemenis, adding that the ties between the Emirati and Yemeni peoples are deeply-rooted in history.

He made this statement on the occasion of the UAE’s official ranking as the leading international donor of humanitarian aid to the Yemen people in 2019, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, on countries that funded its humanitarian response plan in Yemen since the start of the year until 23rd September.

"The UAE was never far from the humanitarian challenges in Yemen and its humanitarian presence did not just begin today. It has always remained among the Yemeni people, through its humanitarian programmes and development projects, which assisted most Yemeni governorates and are still helping to ease the suffering of locals and improving their livelihoods," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The UAE will continue to be proactive in responding to its humanitarian call of duty. It has responded to the humanitarian situation of Yemenis and has implemented many vital development projects in the fields of health, education, housing and other infrastructure and social services," he added while stressing that the UAE’s leading projects have advanced its development efforts in Yemen, which faces many humanitarian and development challenges.

The ERC will spare no efforts to enhance its role in Yemen, he affirmed, stating, "This is the UAE's permanent approach to providing aid and assistance to those affected by disasters and crises, not only in Yemen but everywhere, which we inherited from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The country’s leadership has followed his path, to serves his vision, insight and unique legacy, paving the way for positive initiatives that have made the UAE a leading humanitarian country."

The value of the UAE’s assistance to the Yemeni people from 2015 to 23rd September, 2019, amounted to AED21.7 billion, including to 15 vital sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Education Yemen UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid September 2015 2019 From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.