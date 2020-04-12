UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK Crown Prince

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has stated that the UAE, due to the resolve of its loyal citizens and residents, is continuing to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, by implementing precautionary measures, according to the highest standards, to preserve the health and safety of its citizens and residents.

In a statement marking the inauguration of Ras Al Khaimah’s drive-through testing centre, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish a drive-through testing centre in Ras Al Khaimah, which highlights the importance he attaches to the health and safety of the emirate’s citizens and residents by continuing to tackle the spread of the virus through nationwide precautionary measures and procedures.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud also commended the continuous monitoring by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of the efforts of national teams to maintain the health and safety of the public.

"Thank you Mohamed bin Zayed, the leader who is giving his time to his country and is giving his life to elevate it, as well as devoting his hours to the happiness of his people. Thank you to the man of humanity whose actions will be remembered in history," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud expressed his happiness at the launch of the emirate’s coronavirus testing centre, which is equipped with the latest technology and manned by medical and technical cadres to provide the necessary care for citizens and residents, according to the highest international standards, and offer all necessary medical diagnostics and treatments.