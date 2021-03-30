UrduPoint.com
UAE Continuing To Update Residence, Tourist Visas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE continuing to update residence, tourist visas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The UAE is continuing to update and enlarge the scope of available residence and tourist visas, by introducing a range of new and innovative types of visas, according to the needs of various segments of the community.

These updates are also in line with the progress achieved by the UAE in the area of global competitiveness and are expected to attract more investors, entrepreneurs, talents and scientists, as well as boost the country’s status as an international tourism destination.

Since the start of 2021, the UAE introduced three new updates to residence and tourist visas, which are a Remote work Visa, a multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities, and a resolution enabling foreign students to bring their families to the country.

Moreover, the UAE recently introduced a medical treatment visa, a five-year residency visa for retirees according to specific conditions, and a 10-year golden residency system.

In detail, in January 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved an amendment to its residency laws allowing foreign university students to bring their families to the UAE, as long as they can afford suitable accommodation and have the financial means to support them.

During a meeting of the UAE Cabinet held on Sunday, a virtual employment permit was approved, the first of its kind in the region, enabling foreigners to enter the country without sponsors, stay for one year, and work remotely according to specific conditions.

At the same meeting, a multi-entry tourist visa was approved for all nationalities, which boost the UAE’s tourism sector and its status as one of the best destinations for tourism in the world. This visa will allow tourists to enter the country multiple times within a period of five years for a duration of up to 90 days for each visit, renewable for a similar period.

