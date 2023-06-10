UrduPoint.com

UAE Convenes First Signature Event Of Its UN Security Council Presidency On Cooperation Between UN And League Of Arab States

Published June 10, 2023

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, chaired the first signature event of the UAE’s United Nations Security Council presidency for the month of June, on strengthening cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States to further peace, security, and stability in the Arab region.

"This event builds on the Presidential Statement adopted by the UN Security Council during the UAE’s previous presidency in March 2022,” Al Marar stated. “We aim to improve cooperation between the two organisations, overcome regional conflicts and divisions, and work towards a future era of stability and prosperity.”

Al Marar added, "We anticipate that the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, will persist in supporting and encouraging these Arab initiatives and endeavors to construct a robust and balanced regional order that achieves stability and lays a solid foundation for comprehensive development in the region.”

He also proposed further cooperation between the two organisations on combating terrorism, preventing conflicts by championing the values of tolerance and human fraternity, empowering and protecting women and girls, confronting climate change, and other issues that concern the entire Arab region.

Additionally, Al Marar stated that the UAE would continue to play an active role—both during and following its Council term—to support the work of the Security Council in reaching decisions that contribute to resolving Arab and international issues. He noted that the positive results achieved by the League of Arab States and the UN in recent years are clear examples of the progress that can be achieved through joint cooperation.

To reflect its commitment to multilingualism, the UAE Mission to the UN provided International Sign Interpretation (ISI) at the signature event as part of its commitment to ensuring accessibility during its presidency. It has also published an unofficial, digital programme of work on its website in both Arabic and English.

