UAE convenes second joint committee meeting with Senegal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Amadou BA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, co-chaired the UAE-Senegal Joint Committee meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Opening the second Joint Committee meeting, Al Sayegh noted significant growth in the UAE-Senegal partnership since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973 and expressed the UAE’s interest in exploring new horizons of cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

Al Sayegh remarked that trade between the UAE and Senegal increased from approximately US$494 million in 2015 to $626 million in 2018.

"The UAE is ranked first among Senegal’s trading partners in the Arab world. This encourages us to further enhance trade exchange between our two countries, particularly in the sectors of precious metals, basic chemicals, and petrochemicals, all of which have constituted the bulk of bilateral commodities trading in past years," he added.

Al Sayegh also praised joint efforts to promote sustainable development and economic and social development initiatives. Referring to bilateral cooperation in development, he said that the UAE has funded many transport and education projects in Senegal, where UAE assistance to Senegal since 2014 amounted to more than $30 million.

In addition, scholarships are provided to sponsor Senegalese students at universities in the UAE, such as Sorbonne University, and support women's empowerment programs by training 100 women in tourism and hospitality.

Al Sayegh then commended the laying of the foundation stone for the Mohammed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which is expected to be inaugurated as a regional centre to support the growth of small and medium enterprises in the Senegalese capital Dakar in 2021.

Turning to political cooperation, Al Sayegh continued, "Senegal is of exceptional importance to the UAE, as it is considered one of the priority countries in the UAE's strategy in Africa. The UAE fully stands alongside the government and people of Senegal in confronting terrorism in all its forms through joint action at the regional and international levels."

Al Sayegh also extended his appreciation to the Government of Senegal for supporting the UAE’s bid for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

For his part, Amadou BA underlined his government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE on the economic, political, and cultural fronts, and thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting.

The meeting was attended by high-level officials from both sides.