UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, called on the United Nations Security Council to acknowledge that addressing and preventing hate speech, racism, and all manifestations of extremism are integral parts of the Council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security.

She delivered the UAE’s statement during a signature event of the UAE’s UN Security Council presidency, a ministerial-level briefing entitled “The Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace”.

Al Kaabi chaired the briefing, and the Council was briefed by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN; Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar; His Eminence Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See—who delivered a statement on behalf of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, Founder of the Imad Association for Youth and Peace and a past winner of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Delivering the UAE’s statement, Al Kaabi underscored that in a world facing the highest number of armed conflicts since the Second World War, the reality has grown increasingly dangerous, especially amid the continued rise in division, hate speech, and extremism in all of its manifestations.

Al Kaabi stated that the Council must adopt a proactive approach to hate speech and extremism.

“This must be done at every stage of the conflict cycle—from the prevention and resolution of conflict to reconciliation and peacebuilding.”

She also noted that countering the threats posed by extremism, racism, and hate speech requires the participation of all relevant stakeholders to develop diverse solutions that span multiple policy areas.

HE Al Kaabi emphasized that religious and community leaders have important roles to play in that process.

In his statement, the Secretary-General noted the widespread proliferation of hate speech, disinformation, and conspiracy theories, particularly on social media.

He highlighted that “around the world, we are witnessing a groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, violent misogyny, anti-Muslim hatred, virulent anti-Semitism, and attacks on minority Christian communities”.

In his statement, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, stressed the need to “revive the culture of dialogue and encounter among the followers of religions, and to consolidate the principles of peace and harmonious coexistence”.

He asked for the support of political leaders and decision-makers in the international community.

Additionally, Archbishop Paul Gallagher highlighted in his remarks that building peace requires passion and patience, experience and farsightedness, tenacity and dedication, and dialogue and diplomacy.

"It takes more courage to seek peace than to wage war.”

In her remarks, Latifa Ibn Ziaten said that the general public, schools, and diplomatic institutions must advocate for peace and common humanity.

She stated that it is imperative to include women and youth in peacebuilding training, dialogues, and initiatives. "I believe what we need is to meaningfully engage in dialogue and to find solutions together."

The UAE is serving as President of the Security Council for the month of June. The Council presidency rotates each month.