UAE Coordinating With Iran To Evacuate Iranian Visitors To UAE

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian visitors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) The UAE is coordinating with Iran to operate flights for the evacuation of Iranian visitors to the UAE and fly them back to Iran.

The move follows the suspension of flights between the two countries for a week, subject to renewal, as part of the precautionary measures against the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Authorities concerned affirmed that the UAE is cooperating with competent Iranian authorities to facilitate the operation as per operating systems and procedures and to ensure the safety of visitors and those responsible for the evacuation operations.

