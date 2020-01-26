UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Coronavirus-free, Says Health Minister

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE coronavirus-free, says Health Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) UAE Minister of Health Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais has stressed that no case of Coronavirus infection was found in the UAE and that all necessary precautions have been taken to protect the country from the disease.

The Minister made the statement during a meeting of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team, which he chaired. Concerned officials from several authorities attended the meeting, which discussed in detail the steps taken to ensure that the UAE remained free from the attack of the virus and the resultant respiratory illness. The meeting also stressed the importance of full preparedness on the part of all the concerned entities to deal with any eventuality concerning the newly identified Coronavirus.

The UAE has raised the level of alertness in the country in order to deal with any development proactively and effectively at the border crossings, following a close assessment of the domestic and external situation, as well as in the wake of the preventive steps taken by China.

The incidence of the disease in a few other countries as per reports from the World Health Organisation was also taken into account while raising the level of alertness. The public sector and private sector health entities in the country have been sufficiently briefed on the ways to anticipate and preempt the disease as well as to prevent it from spreading in case of any incidence.

Al Owais has emphasised on the need to ascertain news reports about the disease from reliable and official sources and avoid giving heed to rumours.

He also stressed the need for disseminating the guidelines to the public in order for them to follow them for their own protection. The guidelines will be disseminated through official social media channels and the national media with a view to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the UAE nationals and residents.

Related Topics

Attack World China Social Media UAE Border Media All From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

6 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

51 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.