UAE, Costa Rica Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE, Costa Rica discuss enhancing parliamentary relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Head of the Emirati-Latin American and North American parliaments Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), and David Hubert, Member of the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly, discussed ways of reinforcing parliamentary relations between the UAE and Costa Rica.

At the start of the meeting, Al Tayer expressed the FNC's desire to enhance horizons of parliamentary cooperation with Costa Rican Parliament, exchange information and parliamentary expertise, and coordination to unify views and stances at all international parliamentary events in which the two parliaments participate.

Al Tayer tackled the growing relations between the UAE and Costa Rica, and the importance of discussing prospects for bilateral partnerships in all political, economic, parliamentary, cultural and tourism fields.

He also pointed to the possibilities for investment cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries, expressing hope for achieving qualitative leaps in the efforts to strengthen these ties between the two countries, especially in the agricultural sector, light industries, technology and metal industries.

The meeting also touched on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of the role played by the two parliaments to support the health sector during the crisis.

The two sides also highlighted the UAE's efforts and endeavours to provide the approved vaccines for the largest segment of society, to preserve the health of the community and reduce the number of infections.

Hubert thanked the UAE for supporting the efforts of Costa Rica in limiting the outbreak of the virus, and provide medical supplies and testing equipment.

