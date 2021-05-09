UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment reviews local carbon emissions reduction efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) A group of specialised entities from the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment held a special meeting to discuss the country’s drive to curb carbon emissions across all sectors, and the ways of stepping up these efforts.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and President of the Council, highlighted the importance of boosting synergies to get the UAE on track towards an increased emissions reduction and achieving the global carbon neutrality commitment outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Dr Al Nuaimi said: "The international community is striving to reach net-zero carbon emissions to sustain planet Earth and the life on it. Ever since the UAE joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) two and a half decades ago, it has worked tirelessly to cut down on its carbon emissions in a bid to protect the environment and mitigate climate change.

"

He added: "This special meeting dedicated to carbon neutrality aims to support the UAE’s global leadership in climate action and its voluntary commitments, and devise a nationwide mechanism and set a timeline to reach the net-zero target. Accustomed to turning challenges into opportunities for growth, the country is exploring paths to take its carbon emissions reduction endeavors to the next level."

The participants discussed the global average carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration, the rise of climate-induced natural disasters in the region and the world, and the international demand for and commitment to carbon neutrality, with the UK as one of the first major nations to make the pledge.