UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Council For Climate Change And Environment Reviews Local Carbon Emissions Reduction Efforts

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment reviews local carbon emissions reduction efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) A group of specialised entities from the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment held a special meeting to discuss the country’s drive to curb carbon emissions across all sectors, and the ways of stepping up these efforts.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and President of the Council, highlighted the importance of boosting synergies to get the UAE on track towards an increased emissions reduction and achieving the global carbon neutrality commitment outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Dr Al Nuaimi said: "The international community is striving to reach net-zero carbon emissions to sustain planet Earth and the life on it. Ever since the UAE joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) two and a half decades ago, it has worked tirelessly to cut down on its carbon emissions in a bid to protect the environment and mitigate climate change.

"

He added: "This special meeting dedicated to carbon neutrality aims to support the UAE’s global leadership in climate action and its voluntary commitments, and devise a nationwide mechanism and set a timeline to reach the net-zero target. Accustomed to turning challenges into opportunities for growth, the country is exploring paths to take its carbon emissions reduction endeavors to the next level."

The participants discussed the global average carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration, the rise of climate-induced natural disasters in the region and the world, and the international demand for and commitment to carbon neutrality, with the UK as one of the first major nations to make the pledge.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Paris United Kingdom All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.