UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmental goals, explores key issues and projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, chaired the first meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work for 2023, where members discussed a range of critical and environmental issues, as well as partnership with the private sector.

The meeting sought to support and advance the Council’s efforts to drive sustainability at the national level and across various key sectors.

Attendees at the meeting included Abdulla Sultan Alfan Al Shamsi from the Ministry of Economy; Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Ministry of Health and Prevention; Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Ministry of Education; Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City Municipality; Dr. Khalifa bin Musabah Al Tunaiji, Sharjah’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Municipal Affairs Department in the emirate of Sharjah; Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Umm Al Quwain Municipality; and Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department.

“Our wise leadership’s ambitious vision is in a relentless race against time, and in constant competition to assume global leadership,” asserted Almheiri. “The ‘We the UAE 2031’ strategic vision strives to streamline Federal and local government work as an integrated system, in a bid to strengthen the country’s leadership on all national indicators.”

“The UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work is confidently moving forward towards greater achievements and plans, with the end-goal of shaping a sustainable future for the UAE,” she added.

“The Council’s essential contribution can be seen in the full cooperation between all relevant authorities in every emirate, who are working in synergy to accomplish the best possible results in the period ahead, where the UAE will be hosting the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), during the ‘Year of Sustainability’. The Council will remain a role model for joint national action and will keep making a positive impact on the UAE’s journey towards sustainability.”

The Council discussed a range of topics, following up on the recommendations from its previous meeting, and tracking progress on the National Framework for Sustainable Development, the National Integrated Waste Management Agenda, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022-2030, and the Industrial Census Project of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The meeting also included a detailed explanation of the Sharjah Pastures project, National Plan to Adopt the Green education Framework, National Mosquito Control Programme, and success stories in sustainability from private sector companies.

The Council issued a series of recommendations regarding the issues it discussed, most notably calling for adopting the National Framework for Sustainable Development as part of local authorities’ plans; following up on the National Integrated Waste Management Agenda on an annual basis; forming a national taskforce to implement the action plan of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification; and supervising the Council to follow up on the implementation of strategic programmes and projects.