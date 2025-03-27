UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on specialists, experts, and members of the community—both citizens and residents—to observe the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH on the evening of Saturday, 29th March 2025, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan.

The "Shawwal Moon-Sighting Committee," formed under the Council's authority and responsible for moon sightings in the UAE, urged anyone who sees the crescent to contact the committee by phone at 027774647 or by submitting their report through the following link.