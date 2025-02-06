Open Menu

UAE Council For Fatwa Organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' On Crescent Sighting February 17

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 12:18 PM

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February 17

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE Council for Fatwa is set to organise the “Al Shawwaf Forum” on crescent sighting.

The forum is set to take place on 17th February at Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, bringing together experts, key figures, and national institutions, alongside international bodies specialising in Sharia, astronomy, and legal affairs, to enrich discussions and activities.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage, stating, “This patronage reflects His Highness’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen national institutions in fulfilling their roles and responsibilities.”

He further explained, “This forum aligns with the council’s efforts to deepen scientific research, develop policies and procedures related to crescent sighting, and strengthen partnerships with relevant entities at the local and regional levels.

The forum aims to enhance coordination with relevant authorities to unify national perspectives on crescent observation and verification in line with global best practices. The objective is to achieve both Sharia and scientific accuracy in preparation for the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 AH – 2025 AD.

With a forward-thinking approach, the forum seeks to establish advanced Sharia and scientific solutions for crescent sighting and its governance. Additionally, it aspires to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in astronomical observation, crescent sighting, and the lunar Calendar system.

As part of its activities, the forum will also feature an exhibition showcasing the UAE’s cultural heritage and traditions related to crescent sighting.

The name ‘Al Shawwaf’ originates from an Emirati term that carries deep cultural meaning. Traditionally, it was used to describe individuals with exceptional eyesight and sharp vision.

In the local heritage, the term specifically referred to those who observed and tracked the crescent moon to confirm its sighting, marking the beginning of the lunar month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi February From Best Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

2 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

3 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

4 minutes ago
 226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

4 minutes ago
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

5 minutes ago
 25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating ..

25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East