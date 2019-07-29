UAE Council for Motherhood and Childhood celebrates its 16th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Tomorrow marks the 16th anniversary since the establishment of the UAE's Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

In a statement on the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, vowed to continue to work in support of women and children, especially since they are the "basic elements of society".

Sheikha Fatima said that the Council has taken great steps since its inception to devise strategies and programmes to enhance the lives of women and children and help provide them with a comfortable living environment in which their needs are met, and in which they can "move towards the future with confidence and assume their positions in the development process of the country.

"

The 'Mother of the Nation' added that many new programmes have been introduced in recent years in support of this, including the creation of an advisory council for children and the establishment of an association for 'Mothers of Determination' (disabled mothers).