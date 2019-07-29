UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Council For Motherhood And Childhood Celebrates Its 16th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE Council for Motherhood and Childhood celebrates its 16th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Tomorrow marks the 16th anniversary since the establishment of the UAE's Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

In a statement on the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, vowed to continue to work in support of women and children, especially since they are the "basic elements of society".

Sheikha Fatima said that the Council has taken great steps since its inception to devise strategies and programmes to enhance the lives of women and children and help provide them with a comfortable living environment in which their needs are met, and in which they can "move towards the future with confidence and assume their positions in the development process of the country.

"

The 'Mother of the Nation' added that many new programmes have been introduced in recent years in support of this, including the creation of an advisory council for children and the establishment of an association for 'Mothers of Determination' (disabled mothers).

Related Topics

UAE Women Family

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings, tr ..

5 minutes ago

CJP Khosa takes notice to determine life sentence ..

22 minutes ago

Sindh Govt committed rigging in recently held by-e ..

21 minutes ago

Usman Dar resigns from party post

21 minutes ago

Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sana Ullah adjo ..

21 minutes ago

This guy exposed the inaction of authorities over ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.