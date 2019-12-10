UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution approves 14 Initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution adopted 14 initiatives that aim to promote the use and deployment of advanced technology within the government during the coming year.

The move comes in line with the UAE Government efforts to develop innovative solutions based on the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairperson of the UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, chaired the meeting that was held in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

Al Amiri stressed that the government adoption of the 4IR outcomes facilitate the achievements of the country developmental objectives and paves the way for the design of innovative solutions for present and future challenges. She added that this is accomplished by utilising the potentials and opportunities made possible by advance science and technology, with the aim to further develop and maintain the competitiveness of vital sectors, enable societies and build a better future for coming generations.

Al Amiri noted that the Council seeks to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global laboratory and testbed for future technology through coordinated efforts.

The 14 initiatives are divided into six initiatives to be supervised by the Promotion of UAE Developed Technologies Committee, and eight initiatives to be followed up by the Adaptation of Emerging Technologies Committee.

These initiatives cover platforms, systems and applications; policies and strategies; capacity building; and in-depth studies that promote the use of 4IR tools.

The following initiatives were adopted under the Promotion of UAE Developed Technologies Committee: "Intellectual Property Holding Companies in the UAE" presented by the Ministry of Economy; "National Policy for the 4IR" presented by the Ministry of Education; "The UAE Award for the Future Factory 4.0" presented by the Ministry of Energy and Industry; "Technology Policy First" presented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; "mobile International Communications – 5G" presented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; and "Expert Sessions", "Workshop on the 4IR Challenge" and "Pilot Ideas Market" presented by the Artificial Intelligence Office.

The eight initiatives selected under the Adaptation of Emerging Technologies Committee will be reveled at a later stage.

The Council also established the necessary guidelines to evaluate these initiatives using global standards to ensure their optimal development and implementation in the upcoming period.