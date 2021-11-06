UrduPoint.com

UAE Creating Incubator Environment For Advanced Technology To Attract Creative Minds: Omar Al Olama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE creating incubator environment for advanced technology to attract creative minds: Omar Al Olama

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, affirmed that the UAE government adopts the establishment of an incubator environment for advanced technology, which attracts minds and talents, empowers them and builds their skills and experiences, to create solutions and work mechanisms supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

Al Olama said that the UAE government believes in the importance of AI in making the future and is aware of the challenges involved in this rapidly developing sector. It is working in light of this vision to create the legislative and regulatory environment that guarantees the ethical and responsible use of this advanced technology, which will positively reflect on the efficiency of government work, community life, and its members’ needs.

Al Olama spoke at the Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, which gathered the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing start-ups, policymakers, and heads of state, to ask a simple question: Where to next? The summit brought together more than 104,000 people from 170 countries, including 1,130 speakers, 2,000 start-ups, and 1,000 investors, to redefine the tech industry.

He added that the UAE had built the capacities of 300 Emirati professionals to spread AI knowledge in their departments.

He told the summit about the UAE's initiatives to use and deploy AI and digital economy solutions in vital sectors such as oil and gas and the ten principles which will lead the UAE's path for the next 50 years.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Oil Lisbon Lead Portugal Gas From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

21 minutes ago
 US Contacts EU Over Alleged Russian Troops Build-U ..

US Contacts EU Over Alleged Russian Troops Build-Up Near Ukraine - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

12 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge ..

Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge

12 minutes ago
 11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides ML ..

11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides MLC to citizens

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.