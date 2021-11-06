UAE creating incubator environment for advanced technology to attract creative minds: Omar Al Olama

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, affirmed that the UAE government adopts the establishment of an incubator environment for advanced technology, which attracts minds and talents, empowers them and builds their skills and experiences, to create solutions and work mechanisms supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

Al Olama said that the UAE government believes in the importance of AI in making the future and is aware of the challenges involved in this rapidly developing sector. It is working in light of this vision to create the legislative and regulatory environment that guarantees the ethical and responsible use of this advanced technology, which will positively reflect on the efficiency of government work, community life, and its members’ needs.

Al Olama spoke at the Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, which gathered the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing start-ups, policymakers, and heads of state, to ask a simple question: Where to next? The summit brought together more than 104,000 people from 170 countries, including 1,130 speakers, 2,000 start-ups, and 1,000 investors, to redefine the tech industry.

He added that the UAE had built the capacities of 300 Emirati professionals to spread AI knowledge in their departments.

He told the summit about the UAE's initiatives to use and deploy AI and digital economy solutions in vital sectors such as oil and gas and the ten principles which will lead the UAE's path for the next 50 years.