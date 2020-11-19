UAE creating, spreading hope around region: Mohammad Al Gergawi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the UAE, since its establishment, has adopted a noble mission and performed a pivotal role in creating and spreading hope around the region, most notably among the youth and future generations.

He made this statement during the Pioneers of Change Summit held remotely by the World Economic Forum from 16th to 20th November, 2020. Organisers said in the past decades, the United Arab Emirates has transformed into a leader in innovation and technology on the global stage. In this virtual strategic conversation, Al Gergawi spoke more about the country’s agile approach and forward-looking vision for the post-pandemic era.

The Pioneers of Change Summit brings together 750 the world’s top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders from 90 countries to engage in addressing the most pressing issues on the global agenda.

During his speech, Al Gergawi presented the UAE’s pioneering experiences in various sectors and highlighted the fact that its advanced technological infrastructure has ensured the readiness of most vital national sectors, most notably the education sector, which has shifted to remote learning, enabling the resumption of the school year and overcoming the repercussions of the current crisis facing the world.

Al Gergawi also highlighted the UAE’s timely response following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and its positive and active role in the international community, noting that the country sent 1,613 tonnes of medical aid to over 120 countries, which benefitted 1.54 million medical workers.

He then lauded the decision of Emirates Airline to create a logistical platform for transporting the coronavirus vaccine challenge.

Al Gergawi explained the UAE’s recent humanitarian achievements, affirming the country’s keenness to launch related long-term initiatives, such as a digital school project that will provide education to nearly one million children.

The UAE always aims to establish peace in the region and adopt an approach based on reasonable dialogue and denouncing violence, he stressed, noting that the Abrahamic Peace Accord signed with Israel reflects this approach, as well as the UAE’s belief that the accord is necessary to implement a new approach to achieve peace, to end wars that lead to the loss of many lives and major economic damage.

The World Economic Forum’s inaugural Pioneers of Change Summit will convene innovative leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their solutions, build meaningful connections and inspire change across the Forum’s diverse multistakeholder communities.