UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

ULAANBAATAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) Female members of the UAE Falcons, the country’s national Jiu-Jitsu team, bagged a quartet of medals on the final day of the 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship on Friday, to underline the UAE’s dominance of the sport in Asia.

With the UAE men already leading the championship standings in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, it was time for the UAE Falcons’ female athletes to continue the medal haul.

The final day’s action saw Mariam Alameri clinch gold in the over 70 kg category and Wadima Alyafei win silver at 45 kg, while Bashayer Almatrooshi and Maha Alhinaai secured a bronze in the 64 kg and 57 kg divisions, respectively.

The medals took the UAE’s closing tally to 11, which included four golds, one silver and six bronze medals. Thailand finished second overall with four golds and two bronze medals, while South Korea ranked third with two golds and a silver.

The final day was attended by high-level VIPs including Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji, the UAE Ambassador to Mongolia; Maktoum Rashid Al Habsi, Consulate-General of the UAE Embassy in Mongolia; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

With the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, aiming to expand the pool of UAE Falcons competing at all levels of the sport, including youth and professionals, the national team’s performance in Mongolia evidenced a new generation that is already carrying the country’s Jiu-Jitsu torch.

"Winning a gold in the Asian Championships has been a dream since my childhood," said Alameri, who broke into tears after winning her 70 kg final. "These are tears of joy and I thank God for this success. Standing on the throne of Asia is a historic moment in my career and this medal is the direct result of dedication and hard work – I trained for four hours on a daily basis ahead of this event.

"I would like to dedicate my gold to the federation and the UAE’s leadership as they have provided all the support to help us in performing to such high standards. I would also like to thank my family and everyone who has supported and encouraged me," Alameri added.

Speaking after the final day of competition, Yousef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAEJJF, lavished praise on the UAE Falcons for their spectacular results.

"We are thrilled with the results achieved in Ulaanbaatar; our athletes have made us very proud," said Al Batran. "We are the champions of Asian Jiu-Jitsu and I congratulate the entire team for giving their best. I would also like to commend the athletes who did not win medals because they played a key role in helping their teammates compete at such a high level and raising the UAE flag high over the Asian continent."