UAE, Curaçao Sign Air Services Agreements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE, Curaçao sign air services agreements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Island of Curaçao, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, have signed an Air Services Agreement for the purpose of establishing and operating Air Services between and beyond their respective territories.

The Agreement was signed at the General Civil Aviation Authority’s office in Dubai by Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, on behalf of the United Arab Emirates Government, and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates.

This comes as part of the continued efforts of the General Civil Aviation Authority to extend the air transport relations network of the United Arab Emirates in the Caribbean region. Over the past five years, the GCAA has signed Air Services Agreements with Jamaica, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Republic of Haiti and Saint Lucia.

