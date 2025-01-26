UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security emphasised the important role of "UAE Customs" in enhancing community security, maintaining stability, supporting the economic growth of the UAE, and achieving prosperity.

This is accomplished through facilitating trade, strengthening commercial exchanges with countries around the world, managing customs risks, combating the smuggling of prohibited goods and hazardous materials, protecting borders, countering money laundering and terrorist financing attempts, as well as combating illicit trade and enhancing international cooperation.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, stated, coinciding with International Customs Day, which is celebrated on 26th January each year, that "UAE Customs" has managed to build and innovate modern and advanced customs systems, achieving unprecedented accomplishments and results in the areas of digital transformation, operations, and customs seizures.

He pointed out that "UAE Customs" has succeeded in fulfilling its commitments to achieving operational efficiency, maintaining security, and contributing to prosperity and boosting economic growth. This is accomplished through improving customs processes and enhancing their efficiency via full digital transformation, updating and simplifying procedures, developing customs services, strengthening data-driven operations and analytical tools, utilising the latest inspection and surveillance devices, and collaborating with strategic partners both within and outside the country.

Additionally, efforts are focused on enhancing supply chain security, combating smuggling and money laundering attempts, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and contributing to attracting capital and investment.

In turn, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs and Port Security, confirmed the increase in the number of customs transactions completed by "UAE Customs" during 2024, achieving unprecedented rates compared to 2023.

He noted a 49% growth in customs transactions during 2024 compared to the previous year, with the total number of customs transactions for "UAE Customs" reaching approximately 40 million in 2024, compared to 26.8 million transactions in the previous year.

He explained that the compliance rate of customs departments with the procedures outlined in the Customs Procedures Manual reached 100% in 2024.

Additionally, the average customs clearance time in 2024 was only 5 minutes nationwide, reflecting the success of "UAE Customs" in leveraging technology in the customs clearance process, innovating customs systems, and efficiently managing customs risks. This also includes simplifying procedures and operations, attracting the latest devices, expanding the use of trained customs dogs for inspections, and enhancing the efficiency of customs personnel through training and knowledge exchange.

Al Falasi stated that the achievements of "UAE Customs" in the field of customs seizures reflect its vital role in maintaining community security and standing strong and vigilant against smuggling attempts, particularly drugs that target the youth of the UAE, who are considered the country's most valuable asset. Additionally, it highlights its important role in combating the smuggling of hazardous materials and the attempts to launder money and finance terrorism through trade.

He added, “The total number of customs seizures during the past year reached approximately 15,866 seizures. During the year, 'UAE Customs' carried out around 276 inspection missions at the country’s customs ports. The number of support devices used in inspection operations was 204, which are among the most advanced in the field of customs inspection.”

Al Falasi mentioned that "UAE Customs" uses advanced systems for managing and identifying customs risks, where data and information related to shipments are analysed to identify suspicious shipments that require thorough inspection. Additionally, it collaborates with global customs departments and international organisations to exchange information about criminal networks and smuggling operations.

He pointed out the success of "UAE Customs" in fully meeting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements related to combating money laundering and terrorist financing through trade with a 100percent compliance rate. Additionally, the completion of the "Afhas" system for the declaration of cash and equivalent amounts accompanying travellers departing from or arriving in the country was fully achieved as one of the Authority’s transformative projects.

Moreover, the progress in implementing the "UAE Customs Platform" project reached 60.7%, and the Border Security Ports project achieved a completion rate of 74 percent.