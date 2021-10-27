UAE Cyber Security Council, Intersec to introduce first Cyber Security Lab in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The UAE Cyber Security Council has announced a strategic partnership with Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security and safety event, to introduce the first ever Cyber Security Lab at the global event running from 16th to 18th January 2022.

The 23rd edition of the flagship event has the theme of "Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations".

The new Cyber Security Lab was developed to focus on investigative techniques, forensic capabilities, and public-private partnerships to prevent cross border digital terrorism.

Intersec’s elevated programme is reaching new heights in 2022 and will include cybersecurity as one of the many new additions taking centre stage as part of the event. Intersec’s innovation and technology focus is introducing the Cyber Security Lab to enable global and regional industry leaders to discuss critical aspects of the industry in a dynamic, knowledge exchange platform.

Highlighting its importance, Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, will be inaugurating the Cyber Lab conference.

Al Kuwaiti said, "The Cyber Security Council aims, during its participation in the global event, to shed light on the UAE’s innovative and advanced initiatives in cybersecurity and the country’s efforts to establish effective global partnerships, exchange experiences, and unify global efforts to address cross-border cyber-attacks to enhance global digital security."

"The UAE is a global leader in cyber security, which was evident in the global competitiveness indicators, where the protection of our cyber security and maintaining business continuity in strategic sectors is a top priority in the council's strategy to confront suspicious cyber-attacks proactively and with high efficiency. Cyber Security and the protection of digital assets remains top of the Cyber Security Lab agenda with wide global participation which enhances UAE’s position as an international innovative laboratory that presents new tools and advanced technologies capable of facing current and future cyber-attacks worldwide," he added.

Al Kuwaiti has also praised the "Projects of the 50" that are set to establish a new phase of the country's internal and external growth in cyberspace, consolidate its regional and global position in all sectors, and raise human competitiveness in the UAE to achieve global outstanding ranks.

Alex Nicholl, Messe Frankfurt middle East’s Head of Intersec, said that this partnership demonstrates the importance of this sector and the innovative developments at the show in 2022. "We are thrilled to bring the highest level of government partners to collaborate and participate at the event. The UAE Cyber Security Council has embarked on a number of initiatives that reinforce a safe and secure cyber infrastructure in the UAE, we are honoured to be a part of their plans to share their vision across the world."

Intersec 2022 will also feature some of the world’s best speakers in the UAE for the first time with global experts and government leaders headlining Intersec’s inaugural Cyber Security Lab at the three-day conference.

The cyber programme will include discussions on rapid changes in the industry, key trends and the growth in emerging innovations and technology advancements. An innovative line-up of live activities including an interactive three-day hackathon will include some of the region’s most ambitious students and exciting Start-Up’s.

Also new to the programme is the Intersec Cyber Awards recognising global and regional talent. A significant focus on diversity in Cyber Security will feature throughout the program, plus the role of education and academia in growing talent.

Cyber Security is one of seven product sections at the annual event, joining Commercial Security; Fire & Rescue; Perimeter & Physical Security; Safety & Health; and Homeland Security & Policing.