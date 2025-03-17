UAE Cybersecurity Council detects 1,200 cases of internet begging in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The UAE Cybersecurity Council has identified more than 1,200 cases of internet begging in 2024, warning of fraudulent donation campaigns exploiting social media, particularly during Ramadan.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, highlighted the growing threat of digital begging, where fraudsters manipulate public sentiment using fake accounts, emotional videos, and deepfake technology to impersonate real individuals and solicit donations.

He stressed that cybersecurity measures play a crucial role in countering these scams, utilising advanced technologies to detect fraudulent accounts, analyse suspicious patterns, and track illicit financial transactions.

Authorities collaborate with security agencies and financial institutions to shut down fake accounts and prosecute offenders.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti urged the public to verify donation requests and report suspicious online begging to authorities. The UAE Cybersecurity Council advised against donating through unverified social media accounts, emphasising the importance of using only licenced organisations.

The council also warned of phishing attempts aimed at stealing personal and financial data, urging vigilance against deceptive messages, unverified links, and urgent donation appeals.