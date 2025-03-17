UAE Cybersecurity Council Detects 1,200 Cases Of Internet Begging In 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The UAE Cybersecurity Council has identified more than 1,200 cases of internet begging in 2024, warning of fraudulent donation campaigns exploiting social media, particularly during Ramadan.
Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, highlighted the growing threat of digital begging, where fraudsters manipulate public sentiment using fake accounts, emotional videos, and deepfake technology to impersonate real individuals and solicit donations.
He stressed that cybersecurity measures play a crucial role in countering these scams, utilising advanced technologies to detect fraudulent accounts, analyse suspicious patterns, and track illicit financial transactions.
Authorities collaborate with security agencies and financial institutions to shut down fake accounts and prosecute offenders.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti urged the public to verify donation requests and report suspicious online begging to authorities. The UAE Cybersecurity Council advised against donating through unverified social media accounts, emphasising the importance of using only licenced organisations.
The council also warned of phishing attempts aimed at stealing personal and financial data, urging vigilance against deceptive messages, unverified links, and urgent donation appeals.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition
Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..
Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend
DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..1 minute ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow1 minute ago
-
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 20241 minute ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana2 minutes ago
-
Moscow's Museum of World Folk Tales explores fairy tales of BRICS countries2 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May2 minutes ago
-
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss cooperation in energy, water sectors2 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government2 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General2 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition3 minutes ago