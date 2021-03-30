UrduPoint.com
UAE Cybersecurity Council Holds Third Meeting In 2021

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE Cybersecurity Council holds third meeting in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The UAE Cybersecurity Council held its third meeting in 2021, yesterday, at the headquarters of the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at the UAE Government.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics and presented the progress and modernisation of the "National Incident Response plan" covering the potential response to attacks and threats and the assessment of its readiness, to ensure the sustainability of the cybersecurity environment and the security of individuals and organisations in cyberspace.

The council also reviewed the national digital security situation and the development plans of the "UAE Government Comprehensive Strategy," and discussed ways of supporting the efforts aimed at raising the publicâ€™s awareness about cybersecurity, most notably individuals and organisations, while encouraging them to adopt safe practices when working with advanced technologies in cyberspace.

The council then discussed the potential effects of e-attacks, in general, and the ideal methods of addressing and containing urgent crises with efficiency, speed and flexibility.

The meeting also analysed the councilâ€™s plans and programmes that aim to maximise benefits from the cybersecurity market, train cybersecurity specialists and encourage students to engage in this key sector.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti said that the UAE is a leading country in terms of cybersecurity, due to its cutting-edge infrastructure and its ambitious strategy aimed at boosting the countryâ€™s digital security standards, by utilising advanced mechanisms to adapt quickly to urgent changes and address advanced cyberspace attacks.

