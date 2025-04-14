(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ‏UAE Government Cybersecurity Council has announced the launch of nation's Cybersecurity Awards & Recognition Programme, a pioneering initiative set to establish new benchmarks for recognising achievements in digital security.

This first-of-its-kind programme, scheduled for launch in the coming months, will create a competitive platform for organisations, enterprises, and innovators to showcase their contributions to cybersecurity advancement.

The nation's first-ever Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, designed to foster competition among organisations, enterprises, and innovative individuals in the field of cybersecurity. This programme aims to stimulate creative talent, reinforce the UAE's regional and global leadership in cybersecurity, promote sector collaboration, and recognise outstanding achievements in digital security.

This initiative seeks to highlight best practices, innovative models, and success stories while demonstrating their practical applications in an era of rapid cybersecurity evolution. As cybersecurity has become a cornerstone of sustainable growth, innovation, and resilience across all sectors, UAE Cybersecurity Council views this awards programme as a critical step in honouring industry pioneers and cultivating a culture of excellence, creativity, and competitive leadership in digital security sectors.

The award, established under the visionary directives of the UAE's astute leadership, reflects their unwavering commitment to elevating the nation's stature in the digital realm. As the first initiative of its kind in the UAE, it marks a pioneering step toward spotlighting exemplary practices and showcasing innovative, successful models in cybersecurity.

It serves as a vital platform to demonstrate how these advancements can be effectively harnessed across diverse sectors, reinforcing the UAE Cybersecurity Council's dedication to cultivating a culture of ingenuity and excellence in tackling both emerging and evolving digital threats.

This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader vision to encourage proactive measures to mitigate cyber risks, spotlight pioneering innovations and success stories in cybersecurity, and strengthen cross-sector awareness, resilience, and collaboration.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cybersecurity, highlighted the significance of the initiative, "The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards represent a continuation of our ongoing efforts to nurture talent and foster the development of innovative digital solutions to combat cyber threats. By recognising excellence at both individual and institutional levels, we're not just celebrating achievements – we're also inspiring the next generation of cybersecurity experts to redefine the boundaries of digital security."

‏The award also aims to celebrate and honour exceptional projects and groundbreaking, innovative concepts in cybersecurity. It strives to bolster the capacity of institutions, corporations, and individuals to cultivate a dynamic, competitive, and motivating ecosystem that encourages the exploration of uncharted territories, fosters leadership and excellence, and plays a pivotal role in securing a safe, resilient, and sustainable digital future for all.

The awards ceremony will be held on 18th June 2025 at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. Further details, including award categories, nomination criteria, and related updates, will be announced shortly.

