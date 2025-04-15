UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in United States

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, participated in the Google Cloud Next 2025 summit, a globally renowned annual conference organised by Google, focusing on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies.

The event, held in Las Vegas, United States, is considered a premier platform to showcase the latest innovations in cloud computing, AI, data analytics, and technological infrastructure.

This year's summit brought together industry leaders, developers, partners, and customers to discuss the future of cloud technology. The summit unveiled the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, distinguished by its advanced analytical and reasoning capabilities. Additionally, tools such as Gemini Code Assist and Google AI Studio were showcased to empower developers, alongside sessions on cloud computing, cybersecurity, interactive workshops, and innovative technology demonstrations highlighting the impact of AI across sectors like healthcare and commerce.

During the summit, the UAE Cybersecurity Council announced the launch of a Global Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Google. This initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to digital transformation and technological innovation, aligning with its 2031 Vision, positioning the country as a global digital hub.

The centre underscores the UAE's ongoing efforts to leverage Google's advanced technologies to advance its digital transformation.

Dr. Mohamed AlKuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, delivered the UAE's speech during the summit. He emphasised the country's ambition to lead globally in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and AI, highlighting the nation's continuous efforts to harness cutting-edge innovations in these fields.

He stated, "Today, we have more than 17 international partners, and through these collaborations, we have launched significant initiatives in cybersecurity, such as Falcon LLM, developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in Abu Dhabi, and the Cyber Pulse initiative to counter various cyber threats and bolster the security of the UAE's digital ecosystem."

He further noted the ongoing global partnerships between the UAE and leading global organisations, including Google, exemplified by the establishment of the UAE Cybersecurity Centre.

The centre's launch represents the UAE's steadfast commitment to digital transformation and cybersecurity enhancement, aligning with the strategic vision of the wise leadership to position the UAE as a global hub for cybersecurity excellence. As part of this initiative, The UAE will host the regional headquarters of Google's first cybersecurity academy in the middle East, located in Abu Dhabi.

The academy will focus on: Certifying Google's cybersecurity training programmes, offering Train-the-Trainer (TOT) programmes to develop a cadre of instructors within and beyond the UAE, and providing training on advanced Google technologies in digital fields.

The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence aims to proactively integrate Google's advanced products and services to develop the UAE's digital infrastructure and foster innovation. Over 25 products are currently under development in collaboration with Google.

The initiative will also support startup accelerators. In addition, the establishment of google regional office is expected to generate tangible economic benefits, positively impacting the UAE's economy across various sectors and supporting startups by enabling them to leverage Google Cloud services tailored for emerging businesses.

The initiative is expected to deliver significant economic and social benefits for the UAE, including reducing cyberattack risks and attracting foreign investments. The project is projected to create over 20,300 specialised job opportunities in cybersecurity and attract $1.4 billion in direct foreign investments.

Furthermore, the UAE's advanced cybersecurity ecosystem will accelerate digital transformation, boosting economic productivity and enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.

This initiative reflects the UAE's institutions' dedication to keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and the commitment to build a secure digital ecosystem, providing a trusted environment for businesses and organisations.

It embodies the UAE's broader vision to invest in emerging technologies and empower national talent to ensure regional and global leadership in cybersecurity and AI, reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading destination for innovation and investment in the digital sector.