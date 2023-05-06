UrduPoint.com

UAE Cybersecurity Council Warns Public And Private Sectors Against Cyber Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 01:15 PM

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns public and private sectors against cyber attacks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Cybersecurity Council called on public and private sectors to exercise the utmost caution against any cyber attacks that may target the national digital infrastucture and assets.

The Council demanded the public and private entities to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with

the competent authorities in order to share data so as to proactively prevent possible malicious attacks.

The Council stressed the importance of confronting various cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and raising the awareness of the authorities about any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their systems.

The UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protection of the national digital infrastructure and space.

