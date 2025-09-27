Open Menu

UAE Cybersecurity Firm Draws Attention At China's Global Digital Trade Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Emirati companies specialising in innovation, artificial intelligence, digital economy, FinTech and smart government solutions are showcasing innovations at the Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, China, with a strong focus on cybersecurity, AI and digital services.

The pavilion of HexaPrime, a UAE-based cybersecurity firm, attracted strong visitor interest by underscoring the nation's progress in AI, IT, and cybersecurity. The company highlighted its role in supporting national, private, and SME sectors in developing AI-powered solutions for both government and private institutions.

Abdullah Hamad Saeed Lootah, CEO and Founder of HexaPrime, said the company’s participation highlights the UAE firms’ ability to lead in advanced technologies. He added that the strong visitor turnout reflects growing global confidence in the UAE’s technical expertise.

Lootah said the UAE’s support for local companies in accessing new markets and strengthening Emirati talent in technology solidifies the country’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies and cybersecurity.

