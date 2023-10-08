Open Menu

UAE Cycling Team Celebrate Historic Bronze Medal In Asian Games 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE cycling team returned home on Saturday to a hero's welcome after winning a historic bronze medal at Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China.

Ahmed Al Mansoori won the bronze medal and the first Emirati cyclist to win a medal at the Asian Games.

The team members were greeted with flowers and cheers by Khalifa Yousef Bin Omair.

Vice President UAE Cycling Federation and other officials, who said that the achievement was a source of pride for the country and would help the team to make greater achievements in the future.

Bin Omair praised the performance of Emirati cyclist Abdullah Jasem, who finished eighth in the men's 200km road race. Jasem was competing against a strong field, including several Olympic medalists.

The bronze medal is a significant achievement for the UAE cycling team, who have been steadily improving in recent years.

Related Topics

China Cycling UAE Dubai Road Hangzhou October Olympics Bronze Race Asia

Recent Stories

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

2 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

2 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

2 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

2 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

2 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

2 hours ago
SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defea ..

Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

3 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 hours ago
 Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

2 hours ago
 Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in sepa ..

Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in separate incidents

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East