UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE cycling team returned home on Saturday to a hero's welcome after winning a historic bronze medal at Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China.

Ahmed Al Mansoori won the bronze medal and the first Emirati cyclist to win a medal at the Asian Games.

The team members were greeted with flowers and cheers by Khalifa Yousef Bin Omair.

Vice President UAE Cycling Federation and other officials, who said that the achievement was a source of pride for the country and would help the team to make greater achievements in the future.

Bin Omair praised the performance of Emirati cyclist Abdullah Jasem, who finished eighth in the men's 200km road race. Jasem was competing against a strong field, including several Olympic medalists.

The bronze medal is a significant achievement for the UAE cycling team, who have been steadily improving in recent years.