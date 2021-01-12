UAE, Cyprus sign MoU on cooperation in defence field

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, via video conferencing, on joint cooperation in the defence and military fields.

Al Bawardi commended the strategic relations between the UAE and Cyprus, highlighting that the signing of this MoU will contribute effectively to strengthening joint action in the military and defence fields with the aim of raising capabilities in these fields.

For his part, the Cypriot Minister stressed the importance of the partnership with the UAE in a way that achieves the security and stability of the region.