UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed during a phone call with Tomáš Petříček, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, the friendship relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic and ways to develop them for the interest of both countries.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Petříček exchanged views on regional developments and issues of common concern.

The two sides also reviewed the developments of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the efforts of the two countries to contain its repercussions.

The Foreign Ministers affirmed, during the telephone conversation, their keenness to boost their relations in all fields for the benefit of their peoples.