UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers Review Coronavirus Developments

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed during a phone call with Tomáš Petříček, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, the friendship relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic and ways to develop them for the interest of both countries.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Petříček exchanged views on regional developments and issues of common concern.

The two sides also reviewed the developments of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the efforts of the two countries to contain its repercussions.

The Foreign Ministers affirmed, during the telephone conversation, their keenness to boost their relations in all fields for the benefit of their peoples.

Related Topics

UAE Czech Republic All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.