UAE, Czech Republic Discuss Military Cooperation At IDEX

Thu 25th February 2021

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation at IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Tomas Kopecny, Deputy Minister for Industrial Cooperation in the Czech Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place at Al Bowardi's office at IDEX, was attended by Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence along with a number of senior officers and ministry officials.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged talks about the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, especially in defence sector.

Al Bowardi said that the IDEX is an opportunity to meet and communicate with partners to strengthen strategic relations, as the event attracts major international companies that manufacture military and security defence systems.

For his part, the Czech official highlighted his country's interest in boosting bilateral relations, especially in military fields, hailing the organisation level of the event despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

