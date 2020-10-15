UrduPoint.com
UAE, Danish Defence Officials Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has discussed with Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen, the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the precautionary measures and joint efforts made to contain the virus.

In a phone call which took place during Bramsen's recent visit to the UAE, the two sides also reviewed defence and military cooperation between the UAE and Denmark, and ways of bolstering them.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

More Stories From Middle East

