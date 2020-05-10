UrduPoint.com
UAE Dealt With Repercussions Of Coronavirus With Efficiency, Professionalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The UAE has dealt with the repercussions and effects of coronavirus, COVID-19, on society with efficiency and professionalism since the start of the spread of the virus.

The country’s efforts have contained the virus, limited its spread, and maintained the safety of citizens and residents, while business is continuing in all vital sectors.

The UAE has also enacted many strict precautionary and preventive measures to ensure that life can gradually return to normal, as well as to preserve the safety and health of the public.

While a number of vital sectors are resuming their activities, especially public transportation, and in light of the partial resumption of the metro service and the reopening of commercial centres, restaurants, cafes and food delivery outlets, authorities stress the need to continue adhering to preventive measures while shopping, as well as to carefully follow the required standards while travelling, to ensure the safety and health of society.

The commitment of all members of the community, both citizens and residents, to the precautionary and preventive measures, is the key to remaining healthy during the current crisis.

There are eight basic preventative requirements related to the reopening of commercial centres, malls and shops around the country, most notably not allowing children under the age of 12 and adults over the age of 60 to enter shopping centres, supermarkets and all retail shops outside shopping centres, to ensure they remain safe and healthy.

The main goal of the decision to reopen commercial centres is to maintain the health and safety of the entire community, and provide for their needs and requirements.

