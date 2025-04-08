UAE Defeat Australia In AFC U-17 Asian Cup In Saudi Arabia
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 01:30 AM
AL TAIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The UAE defeated Australia 2-0 today at King Fahd sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia, in the second round of Group B of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
With this result, the national team earned its first 3 points, placing second in the group standings, led by Japan with 4 points, followed by Vietnam in third place with 2 points, while Australia's points remained at one, placing them fourth.
The UAE's goals were scored by Mayed Adel and Mohammed Butti in the 9th and 52nd minutes, respectively.
Recent Stories
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia3 minutes ago
-
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & global partnerships18 minutes ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment leaders48 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister2 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsiz ..2 hours ago
-
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq3 hours ago
-
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU ..3 hours ago
-
FATF Global Network Secretariat retreat launched in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
European Union finance ministers to deliberate on impact of tariffs on European economy3 hours ago