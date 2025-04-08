UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

AL TAIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The UAE defeated Australia 2-0 today at King Fahd sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia, in the second round of Group B of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

With this result, the national team earned its first 3 points, placing second in the group standings, led by Japan with 4 points, followed by Vietnam in third place with 2 points, while Australia's points remained at one, placing them fourth.

The UAE's goals were scored by Mayed Adel and Mohammed Butti in the 9th and 52nd minutes, respectively.