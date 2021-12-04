UrduPoint.com

UAE Defeat Mauritania, Edge Closer To FIFA Arab Cup's Knockout Phase

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

UAE defeat Mauritania, edge closer to FIFA Arab Cup&#039;s knockout phase

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The UAE secured the second straight win in the FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Mauritania 1-0 in the second round of the Cup's Group B tonight at Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in the Qatari capital.

Khalil Al Hamadi's last-gasp goal at the third minute of the injury time sent the Whites closer to book their places in the next knockout phase.

The victory over Mauritania leaves the UAE on six points and in a comfortable position ahead of the showdown with Tunisia.

