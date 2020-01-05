UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hockey Tournament in Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The UAE Ice Hockey Team defeated the Chinese team yesterday with a score of 17-11 in the "Christmas International Amateur Ice Hockey Tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus."

The tournament is being held in the Belorussian capital, Minsk, from 3rd to 8th January.

Juma Al Dhaheri, Captain of the UAE Team and Secretary-General of the Ice Sports Federation, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to participate in the tournament on an annual basis, adding that the country’s continued response to every year’s invitation reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Belarus in sports, in light of the significant attention given to the sport by Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, and the partnership and cooperation agreement signed between the two countries to develop the sport.

He also pointed out that the Emirati team performed strongly against the Chinese team.

"Our next international tournament will be the Arab Cup of Ice Hockey in Kuwait, in which the Al Ain Theebs Ice Hockey Team will participate. It will take place from 2nd to 8th February," he said.