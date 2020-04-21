UrduPoint.com
UAE Defence Official, French Armed Forces Minister Discuss Defence Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister discuss defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Barley, have discussed UAE-France defence cooperation relations, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

In a telephone call today, the two ministers also reviewed the efforts of the two friendly countries to confront and limit the impact of the conronavirus pandemic.

