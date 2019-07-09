UrduPoint.com
UAE Defence Official, German Ambassador Discuss Issues Of Mutual Concern

Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE defence official, German Ambassador discuss issues of mutual concern

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Al Bowardi welcomed Fischer, hailing the strong ties of friendship between the two countries and means of developing them in various domains to achieve common goals.

The meeting was attended by senior ministry officials and the Ambassador's accompanying delegation.

