UAE Defence official, Singaporean Ambassador review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received at his office today Samuel Tan Chi Tse, Singapore's Ambassador to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, where they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior Ministry of Defence officials.