UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates, represented by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of International Trade Affairs of the Ministry of Economy, participated in the 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil.

Al Kait reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and seeking new opportunities for increased trade, investment, and collaboration among BRICS nations.

The member states exchanged views on pressing global trade developments and reaffirmed their strong support for a fair and rules-based multilateral trading system.

The meeting concluded with the endorsement of several key documents aimed at deepening economic cooperation and enhancing BRICS' role in global trade governance. Together, these outcomes reflect a unified commitment to enhancing the bloc’s work to promote closer trade relations and economic prosperity.

The meeting also provided the UAE with the opportunity to shed light on the robust bilateral relationship with Brazil, a founding member of BRICS, focusing on the success of various joint initiatives that have further expanded the UAE’s relations with its largest trading and investment partner in South America.

With non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Brazil reaching US$5.4 billion in 2024 - a notable 23 percent increase from the previous year - the two nations are poised to enhance their collaboration across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Al Kait said the BRICS trade partnership ensure that we can successfully work together to find solutions and is a clear demonstration of the importance of global trade multilateralism.

He added, “The UAE is dedicated to fostering trade and economic collaboration among BRICS and internationally. We view our role as a bridge between East and West and the Global South, facilitating dialogue and partnerships that drive sustainable economic development and growth.”

The UAE's strategic engagement with BRICS reflects its broader commitment to global economic cooperation and diplomacy. By actively participating in the dialogue, the UAE is reinforcing its position as a key economic and diplomatic leader, championing inclusive development and addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its partnerships within BRICS, it remains focused on advancing joint initiatives that align with the bloc’s shared vision of fostering global economic inclusivity and resilience.

The BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting is an annual event that coincides with the BRCS summit and represents an important platform to strengthen ties, coordinate efforts and to foster trade and economic initiatives.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, (original members) and has expanded in recent years to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Collectively, the BRICS nations represent a significant portion of the global economy, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the world's population and around 25 percent of global GDP. The UAE became a member of BRICS in 2024, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding diplomatic and economic ties with markets throughout the world to further enhance its role in driving global economic growth and prosperity.