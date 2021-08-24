UAE delegation attends Army 2021 defence exhibition in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) MOSCOW, 24th August 2021 (WAM) A high-level delegation from the UAE’s Ministry of Defence met with top Russian defence officials at Army 2021, the international military-technical forum being held in Moscow.

The UAE delegation led by Staff Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, discussed with Russian officials matters of common interest between the UAE and Russia.

Both parties appreciated the excellent defence relations between the two countries and expressed their commitment to enhancing the ties further in all possible areas.

Major General Al Jabri also conveyed the greetings from the UAE leadership to the Russian leadership and their people.

The UAE delegation participated in the official opening ceremony of Army 2021, which is taking place from 22nd to 28th August at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

More than 800 members of 35 foreign delegations are participating in the event, according to the organisers.

The UAE delegation also toured the exhibition and explored the latest defence equipment and products.