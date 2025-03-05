UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) A delegation from the United Arab Emirates visited young Emirati patients undergoing care at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Leading the visit, Prof Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Medical Affairs and Life Sciences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought joy to the children and their families with special Ramadan gifts.

During this visit, Prof Maha Barakat shared heartfelt wishes, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all children for a prosperous and healthy future. We wish a speedy recovery to the brave young heroes we met today under the expert care of the Great Ormond Street Hospital team.

”

The visit underscores the strong relationship between the UAE and GOSH, established in 2014 when H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), generously donated ₤60 million to establish the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (ZCR) in London.

This world-class facility is a collaborative partnership between GOSH, University College London (UCL), and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity), dedicated to advancing research and treatment for rare diseases.

