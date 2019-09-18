UAE delegation concludes visit to European countries ahead of World Tolerance Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) A UAE delegation comprising officials of the second edition of the World Tolerance Summit, WTS, concluded a series of visits to several European countries. They visited the Netherlands, Belgium and France, as part of the efforts to promote the event across the globe, said a press release issued by the organisers of the WTS on Wednesday.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the WTS will be held on 13th and 14th November, 2019, under the theme, "Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World".

Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the WTS, said, "The visits underline the institute's keenness to strengthen relations with local and international institutions to spread awareness over establishing the values of tolerance in a multicultural society."

During the visit, Khalifa Mohamed Al Suwaidi, General Coordinator of the WTS and the head of the delegation, explained the latest preparations for launching the second edition of the summit.

Al Suwaidi said, "The Higher Committee of the WTS is keen to raise awareness on the summit, which is the first platform of its kind in the world, and brings more than 2,000 participants together to strengthen the principles of tolerance, promote mutual understanding and constructive positive dialogue."

The UAE delegation visited The Hague Humanitarian Centre, the Institute for International Relations in The Hague, the Office of the Master Peace Organisation of the European Union in the Netherlands, the European Peace Institute, the World Vision for Brussels and EU Representatives, the European Liaison Office for Peacebuilding in Belgium, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in France.

Many of these organisations have expressed their interest in participating in the WTS 2019, either as speakers, by joining tolerance councils or through a series of Memorandums of Understanding and partnerships to work with the IIT in the long run. Some of them have even expressed their willingness to contribute to the promotion of the summit, said the press release.