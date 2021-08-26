UrduPoint.com

UAE Delegation Explores Latest Military Equipment, Technologies At Defence Exhibition In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE delegation explores latest military equipment, technologies at defence exhibition in Moscow

by Binsal Abdulkader MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) A high-level delegation from the UAE Ministry of Defence has visited major pavilions in Army 2021, an international military exhibition being held in Moscow.

The UAE delegation led by Staff Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, explored the latest military equipment and technologies exhibited by prominent companies, mainly from Russia and some other countries.

The event being held from 22nd to 28th August at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has attracted visitors from across the globe.

The UAE delegation has also met with senior Russian defence officials and heads of prominent Russian defence companies, and discussed the military cooperation between the two countries.

Both parties have expressed their commitment to explore potential new areas of cooperation in defence sector.

Speaking about the UAE’s participation at Army 2021, Staff Major General Al Jabri said, "The UAE is always keen on building defence cooperation and partnerships with all other countries across the globe. We find Army 2021 as a perfect venue for such engagements that support our efforts to maintain regional and global peace."

He added, "The event is also a great opportunity to explore the latest military equipment and technologies. As the UAE envisages a modern and advanced military infrastructure, the event offers us to get acquainted with the latest trends in this regard."

