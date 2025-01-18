UAE delegation meets French officials to strengthen cooperation

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), visited Paris to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and France in combating financial and organised crimes and strengthening international economic security.

The mission aimed to present the UAE’s National Strategy 2024–2027 in combating financial crimes, reflecting the UAE’s proactive efforts to strengthen international partnerships and exchange expertise in this field. The visit highlights the UAE’s commitment to activating effective communication channels to reduce financial crimes in alignment with its strategic goals and global AML/CFT standards.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat and Vice Chairman of NAMLCFTC, emphasised the importance of enhancing international cooperation in tackling financial crime, stating, “France is one of the UAE’s largest trade partners, and likewise, the UAE is France’s Primary trade partner in the region. This necessitates strengthening our partnership to address illicit global financial flows. This visit is part of our commitment to and belief in the importance of fostering international cooperation and exchanging expertise.

"Discussions focused on enhancing partnerships across various areas and with several partners, including the Ministries of Treasury, Justice, and Interior, the Financial Intelligence Unit, and others. We look forward to continuing our work with French partners, especially on priority issues such as global organised crime, combating drug trafficking, and mitigating shared risks between our countries.”

Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, commended the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the French Republic, saying, “This visit marks a significant milestone to enhance the strategic and enduring partnership between the UAE and France, rooted in close cooperation and our shared commitment to global economic security and the fight against international financial crime.

Through strengthened collaboration and the exchange of expertise, we aim to advance international efforts to confront financial security challenges.”

He added, “The delegation, led by the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations, discussed the comprehensive approach adopted by the UAE in addressing financial crimes. Furthermore, the delegation participated in technical discussions on key priority issues with our French partners. We look forward to further deepening sustainable cooperation between the UAE and France, to reinforce regional and global frameworks to combat illicit financial activities.”

He also highlighted the UAE’s active role on the global scale to address financial crime, emphasising the country’s commitment to implementing the best international practices in the field of AML/CFT, while maintaining economic growth.

He said, “The UAE adopts economic strategic approaches based on economic diversity, and aims to create a knowledge-based diversified economy, reinforced by scientific and technological advancements. In this regard, the UAE is distinguished by an active and prosperous economic environment that is also attractive to direct foreign investment.”

The delegation included representatives from the UAE Ministry of Interior, Federal Public Prosecution, Central Bank, Financial Intelligence Unit, and Dubai’s Center for Economic Security.

In recent months, the UAE and France have strengthened bilateral relations through formal and informational cooperation. In November 2024, UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi met Jean-François Bohnert, Head of the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, in Abu Dhabi to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in legal and judicial matters.

Earlier, in February 2024, the UAE and France’s Financial Intelligence Units signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the exchange of financial data, reflecting both nations’ commitment to deepening cooperation in combating financial crimes and promoting financial transparency.