UAE Delegation Participates In 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) A UAE delegation, led by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, is participating in 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The Forum, which kicked-off on 18th October, is held under the theme, 'Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific'.

The three-day forum will see participants discuss various topics concerning peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region, including security innovation, maritime security, and international anti-terrorism cooperation, among others.

During his meeting with Wei Fenghe, Minister of Defence of China, Al Bowardi discussed the cooperation and friendship between the UAE and China, especially in defence and military affairs. They also discussed several regional and international topics of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and several Chinese military officials.

