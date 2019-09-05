UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Delegation Participates In Seoul Defence Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialogue

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) SEOUL, 5th September 2019 (WAM) - A delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces, headed by Major General Falah Mohammed Al Qahtani, the Ministry's Assistant Under-secretary for Policies and Strategic Affairs, is taking part in the 8th Seoul Defence Dialogue.

Seoul Defence Dialogue opened today in the presence of South Korean Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

Also present was Abdullah Saif Al Numimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

The two-day forum is being held under the theme "Building Peace Together: Challenges and Visions."

At the event's sidelines, Lt. General Al Qahtani met with the South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister UAE Seoul South Korea North Korea September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

32 minutes ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

1 hour ago

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

1 hour ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

2 hours ago

10 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

UNSC 'Laughably Absent' From Addressing Violations ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.