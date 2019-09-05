UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialogue

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) SEOUL, 5th September 2019 (WAM) - A delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces, headed by Major General Falah Mohammed Al Qahtani, the Ministry's Assistant Under-secretary for Policies and Strategic Affairs, is taking part in the 8th Seoul Defence Dialogue.

Seoul Defence Dialogue opened today in the presence of South Korean Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

Also present was Abdullah Saif Al Numimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

The two-day forum is being held under the theme "Building Peace Together: Challenges and Visions."

At the event's sidelines, Lt. General Al Qahtani met with the South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.