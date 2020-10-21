UrduPoint.com
UAE Delegation To Israel Signs Agreements To Strengthen Cooperation In Investment, Tourism, And Technology

Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:15 AM

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) A delegation from the United Arab Emirates to Israel today signed a number of agreements to support cooperation in investment, tourism, financial services, and technology between the UAE and the State of the Israel.

The delegation's visit comes in the wake of the signing of the historic peace accord between the UAE and Israel with US support, wherein the three countries pledged to embark upon a new era of multilateral engagement to the benefit of the region’s peoples.

The UAE delegation was led by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy.

The delegation also included a number of government officials from the Ministries of Finance, Economy, and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as other entities.

During the visit, both sides discussed ways to elevate relations in a number of key fields through the signing of the following agreements: 1) Agreement on the promotion and protection of investment 2) Agreement on air services 3) Agreement on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements 4) Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of improvement and development of science and technology 5) Memorandum of understanding on mutual economic cooperation 6) Declaration of intent on establishing cooperation in the field of financial services On the UAE side, the agreements were signed by the Ministries of Finance, Economy, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Industry and Advanced Technology, as well as the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Since the announcement on establishing relations between the UAE and Israel on August 13, the two countries have moved rapidly to expand cooperation across vital sectors, including health, technology, energy, tourism, and education.

