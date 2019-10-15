UAE delegation to take part in IMF, WBG annual meetings

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) A UAE delegation is taking part in the annual meetings of the World Bank Group, WBG, and International Monetary Fund, IMF, in Washington D.C.

The delegation, led by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, includes Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and a number of specialists from the Ministry and the Central Bank.

The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance, annually participates in IMF and the WBG meetings to reinforce the country’s standing as a leading global centre that supports sustainable social and economic development, as well as to strengthen fiscal policies that support growth at the international level.

In a statement, Al Tayer praised the IMF’s support of Arab countries and its efforts to enable them to achieve sustainable development. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF.

"The Ministry of Finance looks forward to participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, as they offer a platform to highlight the UAE’s achievements, share expertise in financial governance, as well as on financial and economic policies," the Minister of State added.

Al Tayer explained, "Through these meetings, the Ministry of Finance seeks to contribute to the decision-making processes on global economy, underscore the nation’s efforts to support global economic development and strengthen the global financial system."

According to the Ministry of Finance, Al Tayer will also hold a series of bilateral meetings aimed at bolstering the UAE's international relations. The UAE delegation will participate in a number of consultative meetings to discuss financial policies, and the latest economic developments and challenges across the world. Also, they will discuss the IMF’s expectations of Arab countries in light of the current economic changes, as well as the steps that need to be taken in order to support their economic growth.

The 2019 Annual Meetings and related events will run until 20th October.